Chef Michelle Politano, Owner and Head Chef at Pianta Vegan Restaurant stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning. She showed us how to make vegan spaghetti and meatballs. Watch the video above to see how this delicious meat-free dish comes together!
Click here to learn more about Pianta.
