In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry making Vegan Protein Power Patties.
Ingredients:
- 2 Cups Sweet Potato, diced and cooled
- 3 oz Avocado Oil
- 12 oz Chopped Spinach
- 2 TBSP Adobe Seasoning
- 2 Avocados pureed with 1 oz Avocado Oil
- 8 oz Quinoa
- 1 Can Black Beans
- 5 oz Textured Vegetable Protein
- 1.5 oz Flax Seed
- 1.5 oz Chia Seed
- 12 oz Bagged Chopped Cauliflower Rice
Directions:
- Form 7oz-8oz patties
- Cook at 375 degrees for approx. 30 minutes
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.