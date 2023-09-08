In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry making Vegan Protein Power Patties.

Ingredients:

  • 2 Cups Sweet Potato, diced and cooled
  • 3 oz Avocado Oil
  • 12 oz Chopped Spinach
  • 2 TBSP Adobe Seasoning
  • 2 Avocados pureed with 1 oz Avocado Oil
  • 8 oz Quinoa
  • 1 Can Black Beans
  • 5 oz Textured Vegetable Protein
  • 1.5 oz Flax Seed
  • 1.5 oz Chia Seed
  • 12 oz Bagged Chopped Cauliflower Rice

Directions:

  1. Form 7oz-8oz patties
  2. Cook at 375 degrees for approx. 30 minutes

