In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Anna Oganesian from Enerjy making super healthy traditional Vegan Okra with Chickpeas. This goes great with rice or potatoes.
Okra has many benefits. They include…
- Low in Calories and Carbs while containing Protein, Fibers, and Vitamins
- Contains beneficial antioxidants
- Lowers Cholesterol and Heart disease risk
- Contains AntiCancer properties (boosts immune system)
- Lowers Blood Sugar and more
Ingredients:
- 1/4 Cup Olive Oil
- 1/2 Cup chopped Onions
- 18 Ounce frozen okra
- 1 Cup Chickpea
- 1 Cup fresh or canned tomato
- 1.5 Cups of Water
- Salt & Pepper to season
- Parsley or mint for garnish
Directions:
- Heat the oil in a pot and fry the onions
- Once the onions soften, add the frozen okra and cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes (stir occasionally)
- Add the tomatoes then cook 10 more minutes with lid closed
- Add Salt and Pepper, Chickpeas, Hot Water and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes
- Garnish with some fresh parsley or mint
