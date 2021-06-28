In the Kitchen: Vegan Cacio e Pepe with Cauliflower ‘Steak’

Chef Janice Mathieu from Rosalina joined “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to make:
Vegan Cacio e Pepe with cauliflower “steak”
Ingredients: 2 heads of cauliflower
One cup plain unroasted cashews
1/2 cup vegan butter
1/2 cup of good extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup miso paste
1/2 cup roasted garlic
1/2 cup Dijon mustard
1 cup dry white wine
1/8 cup nutritional yeast
Salt/pepper to taste
1 lb spaghetti of your choice
Vegan Parmesan for grating
Slice cauliflower into 3 or 4 “steaks” reserve remaining florets.
Cacio e pepe sauce-boil cauliflower florets with cashews cover with water, add wine, butter, oil, mustard, garlic, miso paste, nutritional yeast and some salt and pepper. Bring to a robust simmer frequently stirring. Once cashews and cauliflower become soft (15-20 minutes) purée sauce with stick blender or blender. Salt and pepper to taste. Boil salted water for spaghetti, while spaghetti is cooking season cauliflower steak and sear until crisp on both sides and softened through the center, finish in oven if necessary. Sautée spaghetti with Cacio e pepe, serve with “steak”. Garnish with vegan Parmesan, lots of fresh cracked pepper and scallions.
