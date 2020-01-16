In the Kitchen: Vegan Apple Crisp

In the kitchen today we welcome Pastry Chef Jamie Chernesky from The Coast Guard House making Vegan Apple Crisp.

Ingredients:

2 cups Brown Sugar

2 cups Pecans

2.5 cups Quick Oats

1 cup Coconut Oil; melted

3 Granny Smith Apples

½ cup brown sugar

1 tbsp Cinnamon

Chickpea Whip:

1 cup chickpea juice

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cream of tartar

Directions:

Whip in mixture all together on high until fluffy and white. In food processor chop pecans into small pieces Add oats and continue to grind down into flour type texture; leaving some pecans and oats in bigger pieces. Place into bowl and add brown sugar. Melt coconut oil and pour over mixture; making sure all is combine by folding with hands. Test the consistency by placing some in hand and squeezing together; should be able to hold together without being super moist. Cut Apple into small slices or cubes. Toss with cinnamon and brown sugar. Roast apples in oven until cooked down and slightly caramelized or sauté on stovetop to same consistency. Allow apple mixture to cool. Spray down tart shells with non-stick spray and fill shell with oat mix.

When filling shells make sure press down mixture; creating a thick crust. Fill with apples and cover with more of the mixture. Bake at 325 for 25 mins. Allow to cool and pop out of shells.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

