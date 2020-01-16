In the Kitchen: Vegan Apple Crisp

In the kitchen today we welcome Pastry Chef Jamie Chernesky from The Coast Guard House making Vegan Apple Crisp.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Brown Sugar
- 2 cups Pecans
- 2.5 cups Quick Oats
- 1 cup Coconut Oil; melted
- 3 Granny Smith Apples
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 tbsp Cinnamon
- Chickpea Whip:
- 1 cup chickpea juice
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp cream of tartar
Directions:
- Whip in mixture all together on high until fluffy and white.
- In food processor chop pecans into small pieces
- Add oats and continue to grind down into flour type texture; leaving some pecans and oats in bigger pieces.
- Place into bowl and add brown sugar.
- Melt coconut oil and pour over mixture; making sure all is combine by folding with hands.
- Test the consistency by placing some in hand and squeezing together; should be able to hold together without being super moist.
- Cut Apple into small slices or cubes.
- Toss with cinnamon and brown sugar.
- Roast apples in oven until cooked down and slightly caramelized or sauté on stovetop to same consistency.
- Allow apple mixture to cool.
- Spray down tart shells with non-stick spray and fill shell with oat mix.
When filling shells make sure press down mixture; creating a thick crust.
- Fill with apples and cover with more of the mixture.
- Bake at 325 for 25 mins.
- Allow to cool and pop out of shells.
