In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making a Vegan Antipasto Salad. This recipe will serve 6-8.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pint Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half or quarters
  • 1 Cucumber, no seeds, sliced
  • 1/2 cup Olives, no seeds, cut in half
  • 1/3 cup Pickled Vegetables (recommend cauliflower)
  • 1/3 cup Roasted Red Peppers or Peppadews
  • 1, 15oz can Chick Peas
  • 1, 15oz. White Beans
  • 1/8 cup Capers
  • 1 Tablespoon Red Wine Vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon Chopped Garlic
  • 1 small bunch Dill, chopped
  • 1 cup Arugula

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients.

