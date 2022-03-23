In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making a Vegan Antipasto Salad. This recipe will serve 6-8.
Ingredients:
- 1 pint Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half or quarters
- 1 Cucumber, no seeds, sliced
- 1/2 cup Olives, no seeds, cut in half
- 1/3 cup Pickled Vegetables (recommend cauliflower)
- 1/3 cup Roasted Red Peppers or Peppadews
- 1, 15oz can Chick Peas
- 1, 15oz. White Beans
- 1/8 cup Capers
- 1 Tablespoon Red Wine Vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1/2 teaspoon Chopped Garlic
- 1 small bunch Dill, chopped
- 1 cup Arugula
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients.
