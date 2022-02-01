In the Kitchen: Valentine’s Day Meal

In the kitchen today we welcomed Chef Manny Tampella from La Masseria making a few dishes that would be great for Valentine’s Day. He shared with us his Lobster Salad, Heart-shaped Spinach Ravioli, and Strawberry and Chocolate Panna Cotta.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.