In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Sandeep Bhatia from Rasoi making Uttapam which is a savory pancake. Rasoi is going to be one of the restaurants featured at this year’s Zoobilee at Roger Williams Park Zoo on June 24.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup lentils

1/2 teaspoon Fenugreek seeds

2 cup raw rice

vegetable oil

salt

chopped onion, tomato, carrots, and corn kernels

Directions:

Rinse the lentils and rice separately. Soak overnight in a quarter cup of water. Drain the water from soaked lentils and grind into a fine paste. Grind the rice and the water as well along with the fenugreek seeds and salt as per taste. Add a little water, if necessary to make a smooth and flowing paste after mixing both the pastes. Cover and set aside to ferment in a warm place. When ready to cook, chop some fresh seasonal vegetables. Grease the pan with vegetable oil. Drop the batter into a nonstick pan. Spread the vegetables. Cook both sides. Bring the batter to the right consistency by adding water. Do not spread the batter. Cook on low to medium flame. Edges should become crisp. Serve with coconut chutney.