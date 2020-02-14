Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Uovo Al Purgatorio

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Chef Armando Bisceglia from Bacco Vino & Contorni shares a recipe for uovo al purgatorio (eggs in purgatory).

Ingredients:

2 Eggs
6 ounces Marinara Sauce
2 tbsp olive oil
salt
pepper
2-3 tbsp parmigiano cheese (to taste)
crusty bread for dipping!

Cooking Instructions:

Heat oil in a skillet over low heat. Add marinara sauce, bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Gently add eggs directly into tomato sauce without breaking the yolks. Cook until eggs are just cooked, 3 to 5 minutes. Top with parmigiano cheese, to taste.

Serve with crusty bread to dip!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com