In the Kitchen: Uovo Al Purgatorio

Chef Armando Bisceglia from Bacco Vino & Contorni shares a recipe for uovo al purgatorio (eggs in purgatory).
Ingredients:
2 Eggs
6 ounces Marinara Sauce
2 tbsp olive oil
salt
pepper
2-3 tbsp parmigiano cheese (to taste)
crusty bread for dipping!
Cooking Instructions:
Heat oil in a skillet over low heat. Add marinara sauce, bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Gently add eggs directly into tomato sauce without breaking the yolks. Cook until eggs are just cooked, 3 to 5 minutes. Top with parmigiano cheese, to taste.
Serve with crusty bread to dip!