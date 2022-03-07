Today Bob Burke from Pot au Feu joined us and showed us how to make Borscht, the national dish of Ukraine.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound beets shredded
  • 1 pound boneless beef chuck chopped
  • 2 cups shredded green cabbage
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 medium carrots, shredded
  • 1 celery stalk, minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons tomato paste,
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 quarts beef stock
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Optional a little sugar
  • Sour cream
  • Fresh dill

Directions:

  1. Sear beef and simmer vegetables together until tender.
  2. Add seasonings and beef stock cover and simmer until tender.
  3. Serve with a dollop of sour cream and dill.

