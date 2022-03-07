Today Bob Burke from Pot au Feu joined us and showed us how to make Borscht, the national dish of Ukraine.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound beets shredded
- 1 pound boneless beef chuck chopped
- 2 cups shredded green cabbage
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 medium carrots, shredded
- 1 celery stalk, minced
- 1 1/2 teaspoons tomato paste,
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 quarts beef stock
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Optional a little sugar
- Sour cream
- Fresh dill
Directions:
- Sear beef and simmer vegetables together until tender.
- Add seasonings and beef stock cover and simmer until tender.
- Serve with a dollop of sour cream and dill.
