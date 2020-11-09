In the Kitchen: Tzatziki sauce

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen Kleos joined us to make tzatziki sauce.

Kleos is located in Providence, R.I. at 250 Westminster St.

Recipe:

2 cups Greek yogurt (full fat preferably)

2 cloves garlic grated or minced

1 cucumber finely chopped

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Tsp Dill (optional)

Mince garlic and cucumber, salt lightly

let sit for an hour strain in a fine mesh sieve. Stir drained cucumber with olive oil, vinegar, yogurt. Season to taste with salt, pepper garnish with chopped dill and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil if desired.

Uses, vegetable dip, sandwich spread, substitute for sour cream on a baked potatoes, accompaniment to fish, chicken, grilled veggies, or salad.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

