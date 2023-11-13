The recipe for the turkey Strawberries is 🍓🍫

•Fresh Strawberries cleaned & dried

•1&1/2 Cups Dark Chocolate Chips

•1/4 Cup White Chocolate

•Mini Marshmallows

•Mini Pretzel SticksPrep your strawberries & melt the chocolate either with a double boiler method on the stove, or in 30 second intervals in the microwave stirring in between. Cut the marshmallows on an angle and break the pretzel sticks in half. Stick the pretzels into the smaller half of the marshmallows & attach them to the sides of the strawberries with some chocolate to form the legs. Once the strawberries have all of their legs, let them set in the fridge for at least 5 minutes before dipping them fully in the dark chocolate. Melt the white chocolate & dip only the bottom of the strawberry’s “turkey legs”! Et Violà!