In the Kitchen: Turkey Chili Stuffed Peppers

Chef and Owner of Avenue N, Nick Rabar, is with us this morning in the kitchen making Turkey Chili Stuffed Peppers.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Ground Turkey
- 2 Red Peppers, cut in half, lightly roasted
- 1/2 Onion, small dice
- 2 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 Jalapeno, minced
- 1 Sweet Potato, small dice
- 1 cup Black Beans
- 1 cup Brown Rice, cooked
- 1 cup Tomato Puree
- 1 Tablespoon Chili Seasoning
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 cup Mozzarella, shredded
- As Needed: Cilantro, Lime, Scallion (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven at 450 degrees.
- Saute turkey, onions, garlic, sweet potatoes and seasoning in oil.
- Drain liquid and fold in tomato, rice and black beans.
- Stuff par cooked peppers with filling, top with cheese, bake until golden brown.
