In the Kitchen: Turkey Chili Stuffed Peppers

This morning, GoProvidence.com brings us Owner/ Executive Chef Ralph Battista from Luigi's Restaurant and Gourmet Express making Chicken Sorrentina. The dish consists of chicken breasts dipped in egg batter and pan fried, layered with prosciutto and provolone cheese and then topped with marinara sauce and a dollop of ricotta.

Luigi's also announced that their complete line of prepared foods, soups, sauce and desserts are available on the WhatsGood website for statewide delivery 4 days a week!