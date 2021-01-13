In the Kitchen: Turkey Chili Stuffed Peppers

Chef and Owner of Avenue N, Nick Rabar, is with us this morning in the kitchen making Turkey Chili Stuffed Peppers.

Ingredients:
  • 1 lb Ground Turkey
  • 2 Red Peppers, cut in half, lightly roasted
  • 1/2 Onion, small dice
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 Jalapeno, minced
  • 1 Sweet Potato, small dice
  • 1 cup Black Beans
  • 1 cup Brown Rice, cooked
  • 1 cup Tomato Puree
  • 1 Tablespoon Chili Seasoning
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1 cup Mozzarella, shredded
  • As Needed: Cilantro, Lime, Scallion (optional)
Directions:
  1. Preheat oven at 450 degrees.
  2. Saute turkey, onions, garlic, sweet potatoes and seasoning in oil.
  3. Drain liquid and fold in tomato, rice and black beans.
  4. Stuff par cooked peppers with filling, top with cheese, bake until golden brown.

