In the Kitchen: Tuna Poke With Citrus Ponzu Sauce

Crave RI brought us Co-Owner/Chef Tiffany Ting of Hometown Poke to show us how to make their Tuna Poke With Citrus Ponzu Sauce.
Poke Ingredients:
- Ahi tuna – 8oz
- Edamame – 1/4 cup
- Sweet onion – 1/4 cup
- Masago – 1 tablespoon
- Avocado – 1 avocado
- Dried Seaweed – pinch
- Sesame seed – dash
Sauce Ingredients:
- Soy sauce – 4oz
- Sesame oil – 2oz
- Ponzu – 2oz
- Lemon Juice – 2oz
- Garlic – 1 tablespoon
- Salt to taste
- Sugar to taste
Instructions:
- Combine all sauce ingredients, whisk, and set aside
- Cut tuna into 1cm cubes
- Dice avocado and sweet onion
- Combine all poke ingredients and toss with poke sauce
- Garnish with dried seaweed and sesame seed
