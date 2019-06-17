Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Tuna Poke With Citrus Ponzu Sauce

Crave RI brought us Co-Owner/Chef Tiffany Ting of Hometown Poke to show us how to make their Tuna Poke With Citrus Ponzu Sauce.

Poke Ingredients:

  • Ahi tuna – 8oz
  • Edamame – 1/4 cup
  • Sweet onion – 1/4 cup
  • Masago – 1 tablespoon
  • Avocado – 1 avocado
  • Dried Seaweed – pinch
  • Sesame seed – dash

Sauce Ingredients:

  • Soy sauce – 4oz
  • Sesame oil – 2oz
  • Ponzu – 2oz
  • Lemon Juice – 2oz
  • Garlic – 1 tablespoon
  • Salt to taste
  • Sugar to taste

Instructions:

  1. Combine all sauce ingredients, whisk, and set aside
  2. Cut tuna into 1cm cubes
  3. Dice avocado and sweet onion
  4. Combine all poke ingredients and toss with poke sauce
  5. Garnish with dried seaweed and sesame seed

