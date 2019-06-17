In the Kitchen: Tuna Poke With Citrus Ponzu Sauce

In the kitchen this morning we cooked with Garden of Eve making a traditional Haitian dish called Taso.

1kg of goat meat (shoulder), (cut into 1 to 3 cm cubes)1/2 cup of shallots, (chopped)3/4 cups of orange juice1 large onion, (chopped)1/2 cup of lime or lemon juice4 to 8 garlic cloves, (chopped)1 green and 1 red bell peppers, (finely chopped)1 cup of bitter orange and lemon juiceGrind clovesSalt and pepper to taste1 tablespoon of thyme1 teaspoon of parsley1/2 cup of vegetable oil