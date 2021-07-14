In the Kitchen: Tuna & Avocado Ceviche

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Tuna & Avocado Ceviche. This recipe takes about 25 minutes and serves 4-6.

Ingredients:
  • 1 lb Tuna Steak, medium dice
  • 1 Cucumber, no skin, no seeds, medium dice
  • 1 – 2 Jalapeños, no seeds, thinly sliced
  • 1 Avocado, medium dice
  • 1 small bunch Cilantro, chopped
  • 3 Scallions, minced
  • 1/8 cup Lime Juice
  • 3 Tablespoons Rice Vinegar
  • 2 Tablespoons Orange Juice
  • 1 Tablespoon Fish Sauce (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon Olive Oil
  • 1 clove Garlic, minced
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions:
  1. Combine lime, scallion, vinegar, orange juice, fish sauce, olive oil, garlic and salt.
  2. Combine all other ingredients and add dressing as desired.
  3. Add additional salt to taste.

