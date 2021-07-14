In the Kitchen: Tuna & Avocado Ceviche

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Tuna & Avocado Ceviche. This recipe takes about 25 minutes and serves 4-6.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Tuna Steak, medium dice
- 1 Cucumber, no skin, no seeds, medium dice
- 1 – 2 Jalapeños, no seeds, thinly sliced
- 1 Avocado, medium dice
- 1 small bunch Cilantro, chopped
- 3 Scallions, minced
- 1/8 cup Lime Juice
- 3 Tablespoons Rice Vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons Orange Juice
- 1 Tablespoon Fish Sauce (optional)
- 1 teaspoon Olive Oil
- 1 clove Garlic, minced
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Directions:
- Combine lime, scallion, vinegar, orange juice, fish sauce, olive oil, garlic and salt.
- Combine all other ingredients and add dressing as desired.
- Add additional salt to taste.
