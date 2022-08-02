Chef Mike Fleury stopped by from Bravo by the Sea on Tuesday morning to make Tuna and Wild Salmon Chirashi. Try the recipe and let us know what you think!

Recipe

MARINADE:

1/2 cup Shoyu Sauce

1/2 cup Ponzu Sauce

1/2 cup Rice Wine

1/2 tsp red pepper

4 oz Tuna, diced

4 oz Wild Salmon, diced

1 tsp. Toasted Panko breadcrumbs

1 tsp. Toasted white sesame seeds

1/2 hard boiled egg, yolk removed, diced

1 tbsp. pickled red onions, chopped

1 tsp Diced Chives

4 wontons, halved, baked

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Cut your 4 wontons in half on an angle, place on baking sheet with parchment paper under and above the wontons. Once oven is heated bake in oven for 8-12 minutes or until the wontons are crispy

3. In mixing bowl mix the Ponzu, shoyu and rice wine together along with the red pepper flakes. Set aside

4. Cut your tuna and salmon into a medium dice and add to the marinade and let sit for at least 5 minutes.

5. Once the tuna and salmon have marinaded, remove from the liquid and place in a bowl and mix along with the egg and pickled red onions.

6. Remove from bowl then top with the chives, sesame seeds and panko. Serve with the wontons on side.