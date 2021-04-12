In the Kitchen: Truffle Duxelle Grilled Cheese

This morning GoProvidence.com brings us the owner of Red’s Kitchen, Max Reeves, making Truffle Duxelle Grilled Cheese. This recipe consists of truffle & mushroom spread, melted gruyere &
fontina cheeses, seared mushrooms from RI Mushroom Company, Ward’s Farm
arugula and Seven Stars sourdough bread. The business started as a food truck, Red’s Street Kitchen, in 2016 and they have recently opened a permanent spot, Red’s Kitchen, in Seekonk, MA.

Ingredients:
  • 1 tbs black truffles
  • 1/2 lb mushrooms
  • 2 tbs heavy cream
  • 2 slices gruyere
  • 2 slices fontina
  • 1 cup arugula
  • 2 slices sourdough
  • 1 tsp everything spice
  • oil for searing
  • 2 tbs melted butter
Directions:
  1. Sear mushrooms with truffle.
  2. Put 2/3s of mix into a blender.
  3. Add cream and let sit 30 seconds. Blend to a puree, season with salt & pepper.
  4. Brush sourdough with melted butter and place into a pan (recommend cast iron skillet or pancake griddle).
  5. Lay fontina and gruyere cheeses onto sourdough.
  6. Cook until cheese is melted and sourdough is golden.
  7. Put mushroom puree and remaining seared mushrooms onto one slice.
  8. Top with arugula.
  9. Place remaining slice of sourdough on top and remove from heat.
  10. Place onto a cooling rack, top with everything spice, cut and serve.

