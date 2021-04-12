In the Kitchen: Truffle Duxelle Grilled Cheese

This morning GoProvidence.com brings us the owner of Red’s Kitchen, Max Reeves, making Truffle Duxelle Grilled Cheese. This recipe consists of truffle & mushroom spread, melted gruyere &
fontina cheeses, seared mushrooms from RI Mushroom Company, Ward’s Farm
arugula and Seven Stars sourdough bread. The business started as a food truck, Red’s Street Kitchen, in 2016 and they have recently opened a permanent spot, Red’s Kitchen, in Seekonk, MA.
Ingredients:
- 1 tbs black truffles
- 1/2 lb mushrooms
- 2 tbs heavy cream
- 2 slices gruyere
- 2 slices fontina
- 1 cup arugula
- 2 slices sourdough
- 1 tsp everything spice
- oil for searing
- 2 tbs melted butter
Directions:
- Sear mushrooms with truffle.
- Put 2/3s of mix into a blender.
- Add cream and let sit 30 seconds. Blend to a puree, season with salt & pepper.
- Brush sourdough with melted butter and place into a pan (recommend cast iron skillet or pancake griddle).
- Lay fontina and gruyere cheeses onto sourdough.
- Cook until cheese is melted and sourdough is golden.
- Put mushroom puree and remaining seared mushrooms onto one slice.
- Top with arugula.
- Place remaining slice of sourdough on top and remove from heat.
- Place onto a cooling rack, top with everything spice, cut and serve.
