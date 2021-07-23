In the Kitchen: Tri-Color Tortellini Carbonara

Chef David Ashworth from Parma Ristorante stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to share this delicious dish. Parma was also the featured Rhody Deal of the day!
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lb tricolor tortellini
- 1 pint of heavy cream
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 1 cup pancetta
- 2.5 cups of english green peas
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 handfuls of grated cheese
- 3 eggs
Directions:
- On medium high heat in a sauté pan, sauté butter, pancetta and peas.
- When butter starts turning golden brown, add white wine and heavy cream.
- Let simmer for two minutes on low.
- In a side dish, scramble up three eggs.
- Slowly add eggs and cheese and mix with pasta.
- Toss, serve and garnish with fresh grated cheese.
