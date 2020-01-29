Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Traditional Steamed Mussels with a flavorful Applewood bacon

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
In_the_Kitchen__Cupcakes_for_Mom_3_20190509152608
main bkg
bkg

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we made Traditional Steamed Mussels with a flavorful Applewood bacon.

One of Rhode Islands favorite places by the sea George’s of Galilee joined us.

Recipe:

mussels, bacon, shallots, garlic, wholegrain mustard, heavy cream, white wine, butter, scallions

Cooking Instructions: Sautee garlic, shallots and bacon for 3 min. Add mussels, wholegrain mustard and wine, cover and cook over high heat for 5 min, add heavy cream, cook for 2 more min. Garnish with scallions.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com