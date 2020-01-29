In the Kitchen: Traditional Steamed Mussels with a flavorful Applewood bacon

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we made Traditional Steamed Mussels with a flavorful Applewood bacon.

One of Rhode Islands favorite places by the sea George’s of Galilee joined us.

Recipe:

mussels, bacon, shallots, garlic, wholegrain mustard, heavy cream, white wine, butter, scallions

Cooking Instructions: Sautee garlic, shallots and bacon for 3 min. Add mussels, wholegrain mustard and wine, cover and cook over high heat for 5 min, add heavy cream, cook for 2 more min. Garnish with scallions.

