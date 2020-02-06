In the Kitchen: Traditional Italian Eggplant Parmesan

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef and owner of Bacco Vino & Contorni, Armando Bisceglia, making their Traditional Italian Eggplant Parmesan.
Ingredients:
- 1-2 medium eggplants
- Salt
- Flour (just enough to lightly coat the eggplant slices)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Marinara Sauce (make your own or buy pre-made)
- 2 small eggs
- 1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (freshly grated)
- 1 (9-ounce) ball mozzarella (fresh, soft; preferably buffalo mozzarella)
- Fresh small basil leaves
Directions:
- Cut the ends off the eggplant and discard them. Cut each eggplant into 1/4-inch round slices and sprinkle salt over each of the rounds.
- Place in a colander for 30 to 40 minutes.
- Rinse eggplant rounds under cool water to remove salt. Dry with paper towels.
- Meanwhile, spread the flour out on a large platter.
- Coat each slice of eggplant with flour and shake off excess. Set aside.
- Next, in a deep, heavy saucepan, heat the oil.
- In a shallow bowl, whisk the eggs together.
- Dip the eggplant, a slice at a time, in the egg mixture and let any excess drip off.
- Heat the oil in a pan and fry the eggplant slices, 3 to 4 at a time, for about 3 minutes, or until they are golden brown and tender.
- Remove them with a slotted spoon and place them on paper towels to drain and cool.
- Pre-heat oven to 350 F.
- Spread 1 cup of marinara sauce over the bottom of a 9×13 baking dish.
- Arrange a layer of eggplant slices over the sauce (they can slightly overlap, if necessary).
- Spread a thin layer of marinara sauce over the eggplant.
- Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the mozzarella and 1 tablespoon of the Parmesan cheese over the sauce.
- Repeat: layer the eggplant, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese to top the pan.
- End with a layer of eggplant and about 1/4 cup marinara sauce spread over the top of it.
- Sprinkle a good handful of Parmesan cheese on top of the sauce.
- Bake the eggplant for about 50 minutes, or until bubbly and lightly browned on top.
- Let the pan sit for 30 to 40 minutes until cool enough to serve.
