In the Kitchen: Traditional Italian Eggplant Parmesan

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef and owner of Bacco Vino & Contorni, Armando Bisceglia, making their Traditional Italian Eggplant Parmesan.

Ingredients:

1-2 medium eggplants

Salt

Flour (just enough to lightly coat the eggplant slices)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Marinara Sauce (make your own or buy pre-made)

2 small eggs

1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (freshly grated)

1 (9-ounce) ball mozzarella (fresh, soft; preferably buffalo mozzarella)

Fresh small basil leaves

Directions:

Cut the ends off the eggplant and discard them. Cut each eggplant into 1/4-inch round slices and sprinkle salt over each of the rounds. Place in a colander for 30 to 40 minutes. Rinse eggplant rounds under cool water to remove salt. Dry with paper towels. Meanwhile, spread the flour out on a large platter. Coat each slice of eggplant with flour and shake off excess. Set aside. Next, in a deep, heavy saucepan, heat the oil. In a shallow bowl, whisk the eggs together. Dip the eggplant, a slice at a time, in the egg mixture and let any excess drip off. Heat the oil in a pan and fry the eggplant slices, 3 to 4 at a time, for about 3 minutes, or until they are golden brown and tender. Remove them with a slotted spoon and place them on paper towels to drain and cool. Pre-heat oven to 350 F. Spread 1 cup of marinara sauce over the bottom of a 9×13 baking dish. Arrange a layer of eggplant slices over the sauce (they can slightly overlap, if necessary). Spread a thin layer of marinara sauce over the eggplant. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the mozzarella and 1 tablespoon of the Parmesan cheese over the sauce. Repeat: layer the eggplant, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese to top the pan. End with a layer of eggplant and about 1/4 cup marinara sauce spread over the top of it. Sprinkle a good handful of Parmesan cheese on top of the sauce. Bake the eggplant for about 50 minutes, or until bubbly and lightly browned on top. Let the pan sit for 30 to 40 minutes until cool enough to serve.

