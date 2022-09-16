Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves stopped by “The Rhode Show” from O Dinis on Friday morning, to make a traditional fish stew.

Ingredients:

  • Fish of your liking
  • 1 glass of white wine
  • 1 tsp. crushed red pepper
  • 1 tsp. smoked paprika
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 red pepper, sliced
  • 1/2 onion
  • 1 diced tomato
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 1 potato, sliced
  • 3 t. olive oil
  • Sprinkle cilantro

Visit O Dinis to have this delicious dish made for you!

