Chef Natalia Paiva-Neves stopped by “The Rhode Show” from O Dinis on Friday morning, to make a traditional fish stew.
Ingredients:
- Fish of your liking
- 1 glass of white wine
- 1 tsp. crushed red pepper
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 red pepper, sliced
- 1/2 onion
- 1 diced tomato
- 4 garlic cloves
- 1 potato, sliced
- 3 t. olive oil
- Sprinkle cilantro
Visit O Dinis to have this delicious dish made for you!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.