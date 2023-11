Sous Chef Kevin O’Hagen from Coast Guard House joined us today to make traditional ravioli stuffed with lobster and cheeses and topped with brandy.

Ingredients: LOBSTER RAVIOLI

1/2 cup brandy

1/4 cup sherry

p[inch of shallots

salt and pepper

Ricotta Cheese

parmesan cheese

egg yoke

parsley

BRANDY CREAM SAUCE

Butter

Shallots

Heavy Cream

Salt

Brandy

Cooking Instructions:Served in a Brown Butter Sauce with Asparagus and Baby Carrot