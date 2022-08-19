In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Dino DiFante from Trattoria Zooma making Tortellini Vino Rosso. This translates into pasta made with red wine. The red wine is what gives the fresh tortellini it’s red color.

Ingredients for the tortellini filling:

Goat cheese

Ricotta

Black pepper

Ingredients for the sauce: ”Orange glaze”

Orange juice

Red wine

Butter

Pepper

Scallions

Directions:

You can purchase the tortellini at Trattoria Zooma or make your own by rolling out pasta dough and folding in a small amount of the tortellini filling. To cook the pasta, boil water in a large pot and gently drop in the tortellini. To make the glaze, melt the butter in a large skillet. When the butter is melted, add the red wine & orange juice. Let the sauce reduce until it is quite syrupy. When the pasta is done (it should float to the surface when ready), drain it (but not too thoroughly) and add it to the skillet with the sauce. Mix the pasta and wine reduction well, and let the pasta absorb the wine almost entirely. The pasta should remain quite moist, so it ‘slithers’ around. Finely chop the scallions and use for garnish. Serve immediately.