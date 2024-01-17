In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Tortellini Soup A’la Vodka.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. Tortellini Pasta, cooked in salted water
- 1 Onion, small dice
- 4 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 pint Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
- 1/2 cup Vodka
- 1 quart Crushed Tomatoes
- 1 pint Chicken Broth
- 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
- 1/4 cup Feta Cheese
- 1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese
- 1/8 cup Olive Oil
- As Needed Salt & Pepper
- As Needed Basil, chopped
Directions:
- Saute onion, garlic and tomato on olive oil. Once soft, add vodka and reduce by half.
- Add crushed tomatoes, broth, cream and cheese.
- Season with salt pepper, add cooked tortellini and serve hot.
- Top with basil and parmesan.
