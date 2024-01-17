In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Tortellini Soup A’la Vodka.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. Tortellini Pasta, cooked in salted water
  • 1 Onion, small dice
  • 4 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 pint Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
  • 1/2 cup Vodka
  • 1 quart Crushed Tomatoes
  • 1 pint Chicken Broth
  • 1/2 cup Heavy Cream
  • 1/4 cup Feta Cheese
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese
  • 1/8 cup Olive Oil
  • As Needed Salt & Pepper
  • As Needed Basil, chopped

Directions:

  1. Saute onion, garlic and tomato on olive oil. Once soft, add vodka and reduce by half.
  2. Add crushed tomatoes, broth, cream and cheese.
  3. Season with salt pepper, add cooked tortellini and serve hot.
  4. Top with basil and parmesan.

