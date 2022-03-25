Today in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Basil from Yagi Noodles making Tonkotsu.
Tonkotsu is the most popular ramen in the country. It also happens to be their most popular dish as well. Making Tonkotsu ramen is truly a labor of love. It takes time. It takes effort. A recipe for the ambitious home cook. Or you could just go visit them in Newport and let them do all the work!
They are also participating in Newport Restaurant Week, April 1-April 10.
Ingredients:
- Tonkotsu Broth
- Kombu Infused Shoyu
- Yagi Ramen Noodles
- Marinated Egg
- Char Siu Pork Coppa
- Sliced Scallions
- Pickled Onion
- Alfalfa
- Oyster Mushroom
- Yagi Chili Crisp Oil
Directions:
- Portion 2 TBS of tare into the bowl
- Scoop 12 oz of broth on top of the tare
- Boil noodles for the amount of time specified on the package, shake off excess water and place into the soup
- Top with marinated egg, char siu pork, scallions, pickled onion, alfalfa and oyster mushroom
- Finish with Yagi Noodles Chili Crisp Oil
Ingredients and Directions for the Broth-Tonkotsu:
- 3kg Pork Bones
- 6kg Water
- 300g Pork Trotters
- 300g Back Fat
- 180g Garlic Cloves
- 3g Black Pepper
- Add bones and water to a pot and bring to a boil
- Skim all scum that floats to the surface
- Stir bones frequently
- Continue to skim the scum until it turns from brown to white
- Add in Pork Trotters and Back Fat and continue to boil for 7 more hours
- Add in Garlic Cloves and Black Pepper and Boil for 1 more hour
- Turn of heat and strain the broth through a fine mesh sieve
- Cool down over ice or hold hot to serve
Ingredients and Directions for Tare-Kombu Infused Shoyu:
- 3 TBS Kombu Infused Shoyu
- 1 tsp Salt
- 2.5 tsp Char Siu (recipe follows)
- .5 tsp Fish Sauce (Vegan)
- 2.5 tsp Blended Vinegar
- 1″ x 3″ Piece Kombu
- Combine all ingredients
- Remove kombu after 24 hours
- Age at least 1 week before using
Ingredients and Directions for Char Siu Sauce:
- 1 Cup Soy
- 1/2 Cup Dark Soy
- 3/4 Cup Black Bean Sauce
- 3/4 Cup Oyster Sauce
- 1 Cup Hoisin
- 2 Cup Shaoxing Wine
- 1 Cup Sugar
- 1/2 Cup Salt
- 2 TBS Chinese 5 Spice
- 5 Garlic
- 2 Star Anise
- Heat all and chill
- Reserve for marinated egg, tare, and char siu pork recipe
Ingredients and Directions for Soft Boiled Marinated Eggs:
- 6 Eggs
- 1C Char Siu Sauce
- 1C Water
- With a thumbtack, pierce a small hole at the large end of the egg
- Drop eggs in boiling water and cook for 7 minutes
- Stir eggs in the first minute of boiling
- After 7 minutes, immediately stop the cooking by placing in ice water
- Combine char siu sauce with water to create the marinade
- Peel eggs and place in the marinade
- Allow 24 hours to marinade before using
Ingredients and Directions for Char Siu Pork Coppa:
- 1 Pork Coppa
- Char Siu Sauce
- Place coppa in a zip top bag and put in enough char siu marinade to cover all sides
- Substitute pork belly if coppa is unavailable
- Marinade for 24 hours
- Remove from marinade and roast in a 250F oven for 1 hour or until the internal temperature reads 145F with a thermometer (165F for pork belly)
- Allow to cool and slice into thin .5″ pieces
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.