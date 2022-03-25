Today in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Basil from Yagi Noodles making Tonkotsu.

Tonkotsu is the most popular ramen in the country. It also happens to be their most popular dish as well. Making Tonkotsu ramen is truly a labor of love. It takes time. It takes effort. A recipe for the ambitious home cook. Or you could just go visit them in Newport and let them do all the work!

They are also participating in Newport Restaurant Week, April 1-April 10.

Ingredients:

Tonkotsu Broth

Kombu Infused Shoyu

Yagi Ramen Noodles

Marinated Egg

Char Siu Pork Coppa

Sliced Scallions

Pickled Onion

Alfalfa

Oyster Mushroom

Yagi Chili Crisp Oil

Directions:

Portion 2 TBS of tare into the bowl Scoop 12 oz of broth on top of the tare Boil noodles for the amount of time specified on the package, shake off excess water and place into the soup Top with marinated egg, char siu pork, scallions, pickled onion, alfalfa and oyster mushroom Finish with Yagi Noodles Chili Crisp Oil

Ingredients and Directions for the Broth-Tonkotsu:

3kg Pork Bones

6kg Water

300g Pork Trotters

300g Back Fat

180g Garlic Cloves

3g Black Pepper

Add bones and water to a pot and bring to a boil Skim all scum that floats to the surface Stir bones frequently Continue to skim the scum until it turns from brown to white Add in Pork Trotters and Back Fat and continue to boil for 7 more hours Add in Garlic Cloves and Black Pepper and Boil for 1 more hour Turn of heat and strain the broth through a fine mesh sieve Cool down over ice or hold hot to serve

Ingredients and Directions for Tare-Kombu Infused Shoyu:

3 TBS Kombu Infused Shoyu

1 tsp Salt

2.5 tsp Char Siu (recipe follows)

.5 tsp Fish Sauce (Vegan)

2.5 tsp Blended Vinegar

1″ x 3″ Piece Kombu

Combine all ingredients Remove kombu after 24 hours Age at least 1 week before using

Ingredients and Directions for Char Siu Sauce:

1 Cup Soy

1/2 Cup Dark Soy

3/4 Cup Black Bean Sauce

3/4 Cup Oyster Sauce

1 Cup Hoisin

2 Cup Shaoxing Wine

1 Cup Sugar

1/2 Cup Salt

2 TBS Chinese 5 Spice

5 Garlic

2 Star Anise

Heat all and chill Reserve for marinated egg, tare, and char siu pork recipe

Ingredients and Directions for Soft Boiled Marinated Eggs:

6 Eggs

1C Char Siu Sauce

1C Water

With a thumbtack, pierce a small hole at the large end of the egg Drop eggs in boiling water and cook for 7 minutes Stir eggs in the first minute of boiling After 7 minutes, immediately stop the cooking by placing in ice water Combine char siu sauce with water to create the marinade Peel eggs and place in the marinade Allow 24 hours to marinade before using

Ingredients and Directions for Char Siu Pork Coppa:

1 Pork Coppa

Char Siu Sauce

Place coppa in a zip top bag and put in enough char siu marinade to cover all sides Substitute pork belly if coppa is unavailable Marinade for 24 hours Remove from marinade and roast in a 250F oven for 1 hour or until the internal temperature reads 145F with a thermometer (165F for pork belly) Allow to cool and slice into thin .5″ pieces