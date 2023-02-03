In the kitchen today, we welcome Natalia Paiva-Neves from O’Dinis making Tomato Rice.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 tbsp fresh chopped parsley, stems and leaves
  • 3 tomatoes, diced
  • 1 tsp sweet paprika
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp crushed red pepper
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 cup rice
  • 2 cups water
  • 3 tbsp freshly chopped cilantro, stems and leaves

Directions:

  1. In a medium-sized pan, bring the onions and olive oil to a simmer for about 4 minutes, until onions turn translucent.
  2. Add garlic, parsley, tomatoes, both paprikas, salt, crushed red pepper and bay leaf.
  3. Sauté for about 5 minutes to bring all the flavors together, then add in the rice and stir, making sure every grain has been tossed and covered.
  4. Add water and simmer until rice is cooked, making sure to avoid overcooking.
  5. When ready, remove the bay leaf and add cilantro just before serving.

