In the kitchen today, we welcome Natalia Paiva-Neves from O’Dinis making Tomato Rice.
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 tbsp fresh chopped parsley, stems and leaves
- 3 tomatoes, diced
- 1 tsp sweet paprika
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp crushed red pepper
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 cup rice
- 2 cups water
- 3 tbsp freshly chopped cilantro, stems and leaves
Directions:
- In a medium-sized pan, bring the onions and olive oil to a simmer for about 4 minutes, until onions turn translucent.
- Add garlic, parsley, tomatoes, both paprikas, salt, crushed red pepper and bay leaf.
- Sauté for about 5 minutes to bring all the flavors together, then add in the rice and stir, making sure every grain has been tossed and covered.
- Add water and simmer until rice is cooked, making sure to avoid overcooking.
- When ready, remove the bay leaf and add cilantro just before serving.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.