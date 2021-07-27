In the Kitchen: Tomato Pesto Tart

In the kitchen, this morning Chef Todd DelSanto joined us and is launching his catering business (DelSanto’s Catering) at Hope and Main this summer.
Chef Todd put together Tomato Pesto Tart.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.