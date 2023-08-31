In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends + Stems making Tomato Galette.
She is also showcasing a “What’s in your fridge Galette” including a salad version and a ham & egg version.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb tomatoes, sliced ¼” thick
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1-1 ½ cups grated cheese (such as mozzarella, Asiago, cheddar, or Gouda), or crumbled (feta, chevre, blue)
- 1 large egg, beaten to blend
- Kosher Salt to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 Tbsp. basil leaves
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°. Gently toss tomatoes, garlic, and remning 1 tsp. kosher salt in a large bowl. Let sit 5 minutes (tomatoes will start releasing some liquid). Drain tomato mixture and transfer to paper towels.
- Unwrap dough and roll out on a bit on parchment and place on a baking sheet. Scatter cheese over dough, leaving a 1½” border, then tomatoes and garlic over cheese. Fold up the edges of doug, overlapping as needed to create about a 1½” border; brush crust with egg wash. Sprinkle tomatoes with sea salt and pepper. Chill in freezer 10 minutes.
- Bake galette, rotating once, until crust is golden brown and cooked through, 55–65 minutes. Let cool slightly on baking sheet. Finely grate parmesan over galette; sprinkle with basil.
