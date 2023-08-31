In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends + Stems making Tomato Galette.

She is also showcasing a “What’s in your fridge Galette” including a salad version and a ham & egg version.

Ingredients:

1 lb tomatoes, sliced ¼” thick

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1-1 ½ cups grated cheese (such as mozzarella, Asiago, cheddar, or Gouda), or crumbled (feta, chevre, blue)

1 large egg, beaten to blend

Kosher Salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp. basil leaves

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°. Gently toss tomatoes, garlic, and remning 1 tsp. kosher salt in a large bowl. Let sit 5 minutes (tomatoes will start releasing some liquid). Drain tomato mixture and transfer to paper towels. Unwrap dough and roll out on a bit on parchment and place on a baking sheet. Scatter cheese over dough, leaving a 1½” border, then tomatoes and garlic over cheese. Fold up the edges of doug, overlapping as needed to create about a 1½” border; brush crust with egg wash. Sprinkle tomatoes with sea salt and pepper. Chill in freezer 10 minutes. Bake galette, rotating once, until crust is golden brown and cooked through, 55–65 minutes. Let cool slightly on baking sheet. Finely grate parmesan over galette; sprinkle with basil.