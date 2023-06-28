In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N will be making marinated tomato and cottage cheese salad! This recipe takes up to 20 minutes and serves 4 people.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb of Vine Ripe Tomatoes, cut into wedges
- 1 pint Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 cup Cottage Cheese
- 1/4 cup Vinaigrette, house made or other
- 1 small Shallot, minced
- 1 small bunch Dill, chopped
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper
Directions:
- Combine tomatoes, dressing, dill, shallots, salt and pepper.
- Place on plate and serve with cottage cheese
