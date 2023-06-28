In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N will be making marinated tomato and cottage cheese salad! This recipe takes up to 20 minutes and serves 4 people.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb of Vine Ripe Tomatoes, cut into wedges
  • 1 pint Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
  • 1 cup Cottage Cheese
  • 1/4 cup Vinaigrette, house made or other
  • 1 small Shallot, minced
  • 1 small bunch Dill, chopped
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper

Directions:

  1. Combine tomatoes, dressing, dill, shallots, salt and pepper.
  2. Place on plate and serve with cottage cheese

