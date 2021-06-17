In the Kitchen: Tomahawk Steak

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Timothy Meyers from Feast & Fettle making a tomahawk steak and sharing some grilling tips. Feast & Fettle is a subscription based, fully cooked meal delivery company serving all of Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts.
This summer, they are offering additional meal kits that require some cooking like the tomahawk steak cookout kit.
