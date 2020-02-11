Live Now
In the Kitchen: Tomahawk Ribeye

In the Kitchen

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Michael Pennacchia from The Black Duck Tavern making a Tomahawk Ribeye for 2, a meal perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Ingredients:
  • 48oz Certified Angus Beef with bone
  • Fresh whole clove garlic
  • ½ cup unsalted butter
  • Fresh rosemary
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Olive oil
Directions:
  1. Select ribeye with perfect marbling
  2. Generously add salt and cracked pepper to both sides of steak
  3. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
  4. Heat very large sauté pan over medium high heat
  5. Add steak to pan (just the meat don’t worry about the bone)
  6. Caramelize both sides of meat (create nice crust)
  7. Remove excess fat and set steak in 400 degree oven until desired temp.
  8. Return pan to medium high heat
  9. Add butter, smashed garlic clove, rosemary sprigs
  10. Remove from pan, let sit for 10 min.
  11. Slice and enjoy

