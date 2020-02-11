In the Kitchen: Tomahawk Ribeye

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Michael Pennacchia from The Black Duck Tavern making a Tomahawk Ribeye for 2, a meal perfect for Valentine’s Day.
Ingredients:
- 48oz Certified Angus Beef with bone
- Fresh whole clove garlic
- ½ cup unsalted butter
- Fresh rosemary
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive oil
Directions:
- Select ribeye with perfect marbling
- Generously add salt and cracked pepper to both sides of steak
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- Heat very large sauté pan over medium high heat
- Add steak to pan (just the meat don’t worry about the bone)
- Caramelize both sides of meat (create nice crust)
- Remove excess fat and set steak in 400 degree oven until desired temp.
- Return pan to medium high heat
- Add butter, smashed garlic clove, rosemary sprigs
- Remove from pan, let sit for 10 min.
- Slice and enjoy
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.