Chef Carlos DeMoura from Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse shares a simple, but delicious recipe for tomahawk beef rib eye steak.
INGREDIENTS:
33 oz. Rib Eye steak
Salt
Pepper
STEPS: Remove steak from refrigerator. Brush/coat each side with oil. Rub both sides of the steak with salt and pepper. Let steak sit at room temperature for at least 20 minutes before cooking. Preheat grill to high heat (about 600 degrees). Sear steak for 4 minutes each side. Reduce the heat to medium until the steak reaches the desired level of doneness. When the steak is removed from the grill, allow it to rest 5 to 8 minutes before cutting.
