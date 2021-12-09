In the Kitchen: Toasted Turkey Eggs Benedict

This morning In the Kitchen we were joined by John Babineau who made toasted turkey eggs benedict. ‘

Today’s segment was sponsored by Thomsen Foodservice/Thomsen Marketplace.

Ingredients:12oz – Roasted turkey meat

3 – English Muffins

9-10oz – prepared stuffing

6 large eggs, poached

12oz (approx.) – prepared Hollandaise sauce

Variations –

• Baked Ham and Asparagus

• Prime Rib with fresh tomato slices

• Shrimp (leftover cocktail) and spinach

• Roast pork

• Meatless – roasted squash

Cooking Instructions:1) Toast English muffins. Set aside to keep warm.

2) Reheat turkey and stuffing – microwave works great, but be sure to heat to a minimum temp of 160°f.

3) To assemble – place English muffins on a platter. Top with 1.5oz of stuffing, 2 oz. of turkey and one poached egg.

4) Top with 2oz. of Hollandaise on each Benedict and serve immediately.