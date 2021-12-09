In the Kitchen: Toasted Turkey Eggs Benedict

This morning In the Kitchen we were joined by John Babineau who made toasted turkey eggs benedict. ‘
Today’s segment was sponsored by Thomsen Foodservice/Thomsen Marketplace.
Ingredients:12oz – Roasted turkey meat
3 – English Muffins
9-10oz – prepared stuffing
6 large eggs, poached
12oz (approx.) – prepared Hollandaise sauce
Variations –
• Baked Ham and Asparagus
• Prime Rib with fresh tomato slices
• Shrimp (leftover cocktail) and spinach
• Roast pork
• Meatless – roasted squash
Cooking Instructions:1) Toast English muffins. Set aside to keep warm.
2) Reheat turkey and stuffing – microwave works great, but be sure to heat to a minimum temp of 160°f.
3) To assemble – place English muffins on a platter. Top with 1.5oz of stuffing, 2 oz. of turkey and one poached egg.
4) Top with 2oz. of Hollandaise on each Benedict and serve immediately.
