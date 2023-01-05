In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Luis Jaramillo from Plant City making Tlayuda. This recipe is from Bessina at Plant City, which is their Mexican concept. This recipe yields 4.

Ingredients:

4 flour tortillas

Ingredients for Garnish:

Rajas

Avocado

Scallions

Cilantro

Seasoned Jackfruit

Cashew Crema

Ingredients for Tlayuda Sauce:

2 Dry Chilis

2 Charred Roma Tomatos

3 Garlic Cloves

½ each Spanish Onion Julienne

1 Can Whole Tomato

1 tbsp Cumin

2 tbsp Paprika

1 tsp Chili Powder

2 cups Water

5 sprigs Cilantro

2 Tsp Sugar

¼ cup Annatto oil

Salt to taste

Directions:

Two pots needed. In one pot, add seeded chilis and water to boil. In another pot, add garlic roast, add onion, add charred tomatoes, cook for about 5 minutes in high heat, add spices and mix. Add very carefully chilis and water to the pot with vegetables. Lastly add tomato, season to taste add crushed walnuts.