In the Kitchen: Three Easy Ways to Make Eggs

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef and Owner of The Inn at Hastings Park, Trisha Pérez Kennealy. She is showing us three different ways to make eggs as well as brussel sprout hash, and a sweet pepper, potato and onion hash.
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs
- 3 T high quality butter, herb butter, clarified butter, olive oil or bacon fat
- ¼ cup cream
Directions for Option 1:
- Place 1 tablespoon of the fat of your choice on the bottom of ramekin.
- Crack 2 eggs into ramekin.
- Place ramekin in a frying pan filled with almost boiling water.
- Cover pan and cook until yolk is cooked to your taste.
- Pour 1 teaspoon of heavy cream over egg when cooked.
Directions for Option 2:
- Place 1 tablespoon of fat of your choice in non-stick pan over high heat.
- Add two lightly beaten eggs to pan and continue to gently shake pan and spread egg around pan.
- As the eggs begin to dry, fold egg over by flicking wrist or using spatula to assist.
- Top with seasoning of your choice.
Directions for Option 3:
- Place 1 tablespoon of fat of your choice in non-stick pan over medium low heat.
- Once fat has come to temperature, add two slightly beaten eggs and whisk gently until soft curds have formed.
- Enrich with herbs, cream, butter or cheese to enhance the flavor.
