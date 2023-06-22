In the kitchen today we welcome Scott Pinocci from Ocean House making their Thea Spritz.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz Cucumber & Mint Vodka
  • ¾ oz Lemon Juice
  • ¾ oz Mastika
  • Topped With Soda Water & Cava
  • Garnish:  Mint, Cucumber & Black Pepper

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.