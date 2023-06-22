In the kitchen today we welcome Scott Pinocci from Ocean House making their Thea Spritz.
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Cucumber & Mint Vodka
- ¾ oz Lemon Juice
- ¾ oz Mastika
- Topped With Soda Water & Cava
- Garnish: Mint, Cucumber & Black Pepper
