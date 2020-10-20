In the Kitchen: The Texas Tornado Flatbread

In the kitchen today we welcome David Podsnap, owner of Galactic Theatre making flatbread pizzas including the Texas Tornado.

Ingredients:

Pulled Pork

Diced Tomatoes

Green Chiles

Jalapeno

Cheddar

Fresh Lime

Chipotle Aioli

White Onion

Scallions

To see how it all comes together, please watch the video above.





