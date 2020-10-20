In the Kitchen: The Texas Tornado Flatbread

In the kitchen today we welcome David Podsnap, owner of Galactic Theatre making flatbread pizzas including the Texas Tornado.
Ingredients:
- Pulled Pork
- Diced Tomatoes
- Green Chiles
- Jalapeno
- Cheddar
- Fresh Lime
- Chipotle Aioli
- White Onion
- Scallions
To see how it all comes together, please watch the video above.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.