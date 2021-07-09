In the Kitchen: The P.M.A Pizza

In the kitchen today, we are joined by Chef Ryan Miller from Pizza Envy. Located in North Kingston, the restaurant is referred to as “Rhode Island’s first Detroit style pizza joint,” using traditionally seasoned Detroit style pans which make an extra thick deep dish pizza. Today, they made a signiture pizza recipe called “The P.M.A.”
Ingredients:
- Pizza dough (24oz)
- Pizza sauce (red sauce) (5oz)
- Zucchini (sliced) (3 oz)
- Squash (sliced) (3oz)
- Swiss or rainbow chard (4oz)
- Mozzarella (shredded, or cheese blend) (16oz)
- Ricotta (4oz)
- Parmesan cheese (2oz)
- Raw garlic (1oz)
- Lemon (zest) (1/2 of a lemon )
- Crushed chili flake (pinch)
- Fresh herbs (parsley, chives, basil)
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil (heavy drizzle)
Directions:
- Brush your 11×14 metal pan with extra virgin olive oil.
- Stretch dough in a metal pan and rest covered in a warm place.
- Allow dough to proof to double and “fill out” the pan.
- While dough is proofing, slice zucchini and squash, lightly sautee greens with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, salt & pepper and crushed chili flake.
- When dough is fully proofed, add pizza sauce and spread corner to corner, edge to edge.
- Cover liberally with shredded cheese.
- Layer with squash/zucchini/chard.
- Dab or pipe on Ricotta cheese.
- In a home oven bake on highest temp or 500 degrees for 15-20 until veggies and cheese are starting to brown.
- Using a metal spatula remove pizza from pan and let cool (rest on a cookie cooling rack)
- Finish with grated parmesan cheese, flake salt and lemon zest.
- PARTY ON!!!
