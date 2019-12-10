In the Kitchen: The Original Stanley Hamburger

Chef Danny Torres of Stanley’s Famous Hamburgers joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make The Original Stanley Hamburger.
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Yellow Spanish Onions, finely chopped
- 3 Dill Pickles, thinly sliced
- Hamburger Buns
- Salt
- Pepper
- Optional Ingredients: 3 slices of Bacon, 2 White Mushrooms-sliced
Instructions:
- Gently form the ground beef into a ball the size of your palm.
- Place ground beef onto the grill and sprinkle the onion on top.
- Press the spatula down onto the burger to flatten on grill then sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper on top.
- Let the burger cook for 1 1/2 minutes.
- Flip the burger and let cook for another 1/2-2 minutes.
- 30 seconds before the burger is fully cooked, place the top of a hamburger bun on the grill to warm up. Then place the bottom of the bun on the grill adding the 3 dill pickles on before stacking the patty.
- Add the top bun and plate with fries.
