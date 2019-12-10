In the Kitchen: The Original Stanley Hamburger

Chef Danny Torres of Stanley’s Famous Hamburgers joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make The Original Stanley Hamburger.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Yellow Spanish Onions, finely chopped

3 Dill Pickles, thinly sliced

Hamburger Buns

Salt

Pepper

Optional Ingredients: 3 slices of Bacon, 2 White Mushrooms-sliced

Instructions:

Gently form the ground beef into a ball the size of your palm. Place ground beef onto the grill and sprinkle the onion on top. Press the spatula down onto the burger to flatten on grill then sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper on top. Let the burger cook for 1 1/2 minutes. Flip the burger and let cook for another 1/2-2 minutes. 30 seconds before the burger is fully cooked, place the top of a hamburger bun on the grill to warm up. Then place the bottom of the bun on the grill adding the 3 dill pickles on before stacking the patty. Add the top bun and plate with fries.

