In the Kitchen: The Hungry Goat’s Kitchen at The Barn

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen The Hungry Goat’s Kitchen at The Barn joined us.

We made Wild Mushroom & Short Rib Pappardelle

Recipe:

2 tablespoons EVOO

1 Garlic Clove, finely chopped

1/2 cup Mixed Mushrooms

4 oz. Braised Short Rib

1/4 cup White Wine

1/4 cup Beef Stock

6 oz. Fresh Pappardelle

1 oz. Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese

1 teaspoon Fresh Chives

1 teaspoon Fresh Parsley

2 oz. Crumbled Goat Cheese

White Truffle Oil

Salt

Pepper

Cooking Instructions:

In a medium saute pan, heat oil, add garlic, reduce heat to medium and cook till golden brown. Add mixed mushrooms, cook till soft and lightly brown. Place short rib in pan and heat thoroughly. Deglaze pan with white wine, add beef stock, reduce for two minutes, and add pasta. Cook for two to three more minutes, add grated pecorino romano cheese, and stir. Toss in 1 1/2 teaspoons of chives and parsley, add salt and pepper as needed. Toss in crumbled goat cheese. Plate and top with more fresh herbs.