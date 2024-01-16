In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Mitch Cremers from The Corner House, making The Corner House Bolognese.
Ingredients:
- 2 28oz cans pureed tomatoes
- 1 quart chicken stock
- 1 cup red wine
- 1 large onion
- 2 large carrots
- 4 stalks celery
- 3 cloves garlic
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp oregano
- 1 tbsp paprika
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- ¼ cup chopped salami ends
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- Brown ground beef in large heavy bottomed pot on high heat and remove.
- On medium heat add all olive oil and sauté celery, carrots, and onions until translucent.
- Add garlic and red wine to pot and reduce.
- Add tomatoes, stock, heavy cream, balsamic vinegar, and beef back into pot.
- Add all spices and salami ends and bring to a simmer.
- Simmer on low for a minimum of three hours and a maximum of ten, stirring occasionally.
