In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Mitch Cremers from The Corner House, making The Corner House Bolognese.

Ingredients:

  • 2 28oz cans pureed tomatoes
  • 1 quart chicken stock
  • 1 cup red wine
  • 1 large onion
  • 2 large carrots
  • 4 stalks celery
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • ½ cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp oregano
  • 1 tbsp paprika
  • 1 tsp red pepper flakes
  • ¼ cup chopped salami ends
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

  1. Brown ground beef in large heavy bottomed pot on high heat and remove.
  2. On medium heat add all olive oil and sauté celery, carrots, and onions until translucent.
  3. Add garlic and red wine to pot and reduce.
  4. Add tomatoes, stock, heavy cream, balsamic vinegar, and beef back into pot.
  5. Add all spices and salami ends and bring to a simmer.
  6. Simmer on low for a minimum of three hours and a maximum of ten, stirring occasionally.

