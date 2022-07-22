Today in the kitchen we welcome Chef George Aronstein from Apex Entertainment making THE BIG PRETZEL and a Chicago Dog. Apex Entertainment is today’s Rhody Deal.
Ingredients for THE BIG PRETZEL “New England Largest Pretzel”
- Pretzel w/ salt
- Pub Mustard to dip
- special ingredient LOVE
Directions for THE BIG PRETZEL “New England Largest Pretzel”
- Heat in 350 degree oven for 10 minutes.
Ingredients for Chicago Dog “New England Largest Hot Dog”
- 2 foot All beef hot dog
- Bakery fresh bread with poppy seeds
- Yellow mustard
- Sweet Pepper Relish
- Sliced Tomatoes
- Chopped Onions
- Pickle speaks
- Celery salt
Directions for Chicago Dog “New England Largest Hot Dog”
- Grill or pan fry for 5 minutes.
- Top as desired.
