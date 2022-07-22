Today in the kitchen we welcome Chef George Aronstein from Apex Entertainment making THE BIG PRETZEL and a Chicago Dog. Apex Entertainment is today’s Rhody Deal.

To grab today’s deal head to https://www.rhodydeals.com/

Ingredients for THE BIG PRETZEL “New England Largest Pretzel”

  • Pretzel w/ salt
  • Pub Mustard to dip
  • special ingredient LOVE

Directions for THE BIG PRETZEL “New England Largest Pretzel”

  1. Heat in 350 degree oven for 10 minutes.

Ingredients for Chicago Dog “New England Largest Hot Dog”

  • 2 foot All beef hot dog
  • Bakery fresh bread with poppy seeds
  • Yellow mustard
  • Sweet Pepper Relish
  • Sliced Tomatoes
  • Chopped Onions
  • Pickle speaks
  • Celery salt

Directions for Chicago Dog “New England Largest Hot Dog”

  1. Grill or pan fry for 5 minutes.
  2. Top as desired.

