In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems making Thanksgiving Pop tarts. This recipe will come in handy when you have Thanksgiving leftovers and need a new and creative way to use them. Chef Alison suggests having fun; go nuts with turkey, mashed potatoes, veggies, and nuts.

Ingredients:

2 flat Refrigerated Pie Crusts (or make your own)

1 Egg

2 Tablespoons cream or milk

4-6 Tablespoons cranberry sauce

Leftovers – turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, sautéed greens, leftover veggies, go nuts!

¼ cup chopped assorted herbs

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Crack the egg into a small bow, add milk and whisk. Set aside. Flour a large work surface and lay both pie crusts out on it. Roll the circles to 11 inches across. Use a knife or pizza cutter to cut into an even number of rectangle – any shape that makes sense to you, but I like to aim for classic pop tart size. **If using a homemade crust, aim to roll out a rectangle. Prep filling. You can either mash everything together or plan to layer. Chop veggies up into ¼” pieces and shred or chop any turkey you’re using. Layer your filling on one crust piece, leaving a space around the edit. Brush a rectangle of egg around the filling, Add a top lawyer and press to seal the sides together. Use a fork to crimp the edges together on all sides. Repeat with remaining pie crust pieces. Move the pop tarts to the prepared baking sheet, brush with remaining egg mixture and sprinkle chopped herbs on top. Bake for 15–18 minutes, until golden. Cool. Serve warm or at room temperature. Freeze and reheat in a toaster oven!