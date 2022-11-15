In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems making Thanksgiving Pop tarts. This recipe will come in handy when you have Thanksgiving leftovers and need a new and creative way to use them. Chef Alison suggests having fun; go nuts with turkey, mashed potatoes, veggies, and nuts.
Ingredients:
- 2 flat Refrigerated Pie Crusts (or make your own)
- 1 Egg
- 2 Tablespoons cream or milk
- 4-6 Tablespoons cranberry sauce
- Leftovers – turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, sautéed greens, leftover veggies, go nuts!
- ¼ cup chopped assorted herbs
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- Crack the egg into a small bow, add milk and whisk. Set aside.
- Flour a large work surface and lay both pie crusts out on it. Roll the circles to 11 inches across. Use a knife or pizza cutter to cut into an even number of rectangle – any shape that makes sense to you, but I like to aim for classic pop tart size. **If using a homemade crust, aim to roll out a rectangle.
- Prep filling. You can either mash everything together or plan to layer. Chop veggies up into ¼” pieces and shred or chop any turkey you’re using.
- Layer your filling on one crust piece, leaving a space around the edit. Brush a rectangle of egg around the filling, Add a top lawyer and press to seal the sides together.
- Use a fork to crimp the edges together on all sides. Repeat with remaining pie crust pieces.
- Move the pop tarts to the prepared baking sheet, brush with remaining egg mixture and sprinkle chopped herbs on top.
- Bake for 15–18 minutes, until golden. Cool.
- Serve warm or at room temperature. Freeze and reheat in a toaster oven!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.