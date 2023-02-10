In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Steve Talley from 110 Grill making Thai Sesame Salmon with Bang Bang Sauce.
Ingredients for Thai Sesame Salmon:
- Broccoli Slaw – 1 Portion
- Hot Bang Bang Sauce – 1 1/2 ounce (fluid)
- Salmon – 8 oz
- Grill Seasoning – 1/2 teaspoon
- Jasmine Rice – 6 ounce (dry)
- Mixed Sesame Seeds – 1/2 teaspoon
Ingredients for Bang Bang Sauce:
- Spanish Onions – 1 cup
- Thai Sweet Chili Sauce – 1 cup
- Pancake & Waffle Syrup – 2 cup
- GF Soy Sauce – 1 cup
- Dark Brown Sugar – 1 cup
- Fresh Ginger – 2 tablespoon
- Sesame Oil – 1/2 cup
- Chopped Garlic – 1/2 cup
- Sriracha Sauce – 2 cups
Directions for Thai Sesame Salmon:
- Season 8oz Salmon with grill seasoning and cook on grill achieving diamond grill marks, to desired temperature.
- Heat jasmine rice and broccoli slaw.
- Plate the salmon with the jasmine rice and broccoli slaw.
- Garnish with sesame seeds
Directions for Bang Bang Sauce:
- Peel and mince ginger and garlic. Place all ingredients in sauce pot except Harissa.
- Place on stove over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and allow to simmer for 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat, add harissa and blend using immersion blender until smooth.
- Place in container and cover until ready to use.
