In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Steve Talley from 110 Grill making Thai Sesame Salmon with Bang Bang Sauce.

Ingredients for Thai Sesame Salmon:

  • Broccoli Slaw – 1 Portion
  • Hot Bang Bang Sauce – 1 1/2 ounce (fluid)
  • Salmon – 8 oz
  • Grill Seasoning – 1/2 teaspoon
  • Jasmine Rice – 6 ounce (dry)
  • Mixed Sesame Seeds – 1/2 teaspoon

Ingredients for Bang Bang Sauce:

  • Spanish Onions – 1 cup
  • Thai Sweet Chili Sauce – 1 cup
  • Pancake & Waffle Syrup – 2 cup
  • GF Soy Sauce – 1 cup
  • Dark Brown Sugar – 1 cup
  • Fresh Ginger – 2 tablespoon
  • Sesame Oil – 1/2 cup
  • Chopped Garlic – 1/2 cup
  • Sriracha Sauce – 2 cups

Directions for Thai Sesame Salmon:

  1. Season 8oz Salmon with grill seasoning and cook on grill achieving diamond grill marks, to desired temperature.
  2. Heat jasmine rice and broccoli slaw.
  3. Plate the salmon with the jasmine rice and broccoli slaw.
  4. Garnish with sesame seeds

Directions for Bang Bang Sauce:

  1. Peel and mince ginger and garlic. Place all ingredients in sauce pot except Harissa.
  2. Place on stove over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and allow to simmer for 5 minutes.
  3. Remove from heat, add harissa and blend using immersion blender until smooth.
  4. Place in container and cover until ready to use.

