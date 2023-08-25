In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Steve Talley from 110 Grill making Thai Salmon with a scratch made Bang Bang Sauce.
Ingredients and Directions for Thai Sesame Salmon:
- Broccoli Slaw – 1 Portion
- Bang Bang Sauce – 1 1/2 ounce (fluid)
- Salmon – 8 oz Portion
- Jasmine Rice – 6 ounce (dry)
- Grill Seasoning – 1/2 teaspoon
- Mixed Sesame Seeds – 1/2 teaspoon
- Season 9oz salmon with grill seasoning and cook on grill achieving diamond grill marks, to guest desired temperature.
- Once salmon is finished fire one order of jasmine rice and broccoli slaw in microwave for 1 minute.
- Place jasmine rice in the left center of a 12″ plate. Place broccoli slaw on the right side of rice.
- Place salmon leaning against broccoli slaw and rice at 6 o’clock. Top 1.5 oz of bang bang sauce.
- Garnish with sesame seeds.
Ingredients and Directions for Bang Bang Sauce:
- Spanish Onions – 1 cup
- Chili Sweet Thai Sauce – 1 cup
- Pancake & Waffle Syrup – 2 cup
- GF Soy Sauce – 1 cup
- Dark Brown Sugar – 1 cup
- Fresh Ginger – 2 tablespoon
- Sesame Oil – 1/2 cup
- Chopped Garlic – 1/2 cup
- Sriracha Sauce – 2 cup
- Peel and mince ginger and garlic. Place all ingredients in sauce pot except Harissa.
- Place on stove over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and allow to simmer for 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat, add harissa and blend using immersion blender until smooth.
- Place in container. cover, label and place in cooler for service.
