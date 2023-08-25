In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Steve Talley from 110 Grill making Thai Salmon with a scratch made Bang Bang Sauce.

Ingredients and Directions for Thai Sesame Salmon:

  • Broccoli Slaw – 1 Portion
  • Bang Bang Sauce – 1 1/2 ounce (fluid)
  • Salmon – 8 oz Portion
  • Jasmine Rice – 6 ounce (dry)
  • Grill Seasoning – 1/2 teaspoon
  • Mixed Sesame Seeds – 1/2 teaspoon
  1. Season 9oz salmon with grill seasoning and cook on grill achieving diamond grill marks, to guest desired temperature.
  2. Once salmon is finished fire one order of jasmine rice and broccoli slaw in microwave for 1 minute.
  3. Place jasmine rice in the left center of a 12″ plate. Place broccoli slaw on the right side of rice.
  4. Place salmon leaning against broccoli slaw and rice at 6 o’clock. Top 1.5 oz of bang bang sauce.
  5. Garnish with sesame seeds.

Ingredients and Directions for Bang Bang Sauce:

  • Spanish Onions – 1 cup
  • Chili Sweet Thai Sauce – 1 cup
  • Pancake & Waffle Syrup – 2 cup
  • GF Soy Sauce – 1 cup
  • Dark Brown Sugar – 1 cup
  • Fresh Ginger – 2 tablespoon
  • Sesame Oil – 1/2 cup
  • Chopped Garlic – 1/2 cup
  • Sriracha Sauce – 2 cup
  1. Peel and mince ginger and garlic. Place all ingredients in sauce pot except Harissa.
  2. Place on stove over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and allow to simmer for 5 minutes.
  3. Remove from heat, add harissa and blend using immersion blender until smooth.
  4. Place in container. cover, label and place in cooler for service.

