In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Thai Peanut Ramen.

Ingredients:

  • 1lb Ramen, cooked in salted water
  • 2 cup Chicken Broth
  • 1/2 cup Coconut Milk
  • 1/4 cup Soy Sauce
  • 1/4 cup Peanut Butter
  • 2 Tablespoon Red Curry Paste
  • 1 Tablespoon Honey
  • 1 teaspoon Fish Sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Ginger, minced
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon Sesame
  • 1 Lime, juiced
  • 1 Red Pepper, julienne
  • 1 Carrots, julienne
  • 1 small bunch Spinach
  • 1/4 cup Scallions, chopped
  • 1 cup Pulled Chicken, cooked
  • As Needed Optional Garnishes: Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, Chopped Peanuts

Directions:

  1. In a wok, saute ginger, scallion and garlic in sesame oil.
  2. Add stock, coconut, soy, peanut butter, curry, honey, fish sauce, and lime.
  3. Fold in all other ingredients, top with garnishes.

