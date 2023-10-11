In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Thai Peanut Ramen.
Ingredients:
- 1lb Ramen, cooked in salted water
- 2 cup Chicken Broth
- 1/2 cup Coconut Milk
- 1/4 cup Soy Sauce
- 1/4 cup Peanut Butter
- 2 Tablespoon Red Curry Paste
- 1 Tablespoon Honey
- 1 teaspoon Fish Sauce
- 1 teaspoon Ginger, minced
- 1 teaspoon Garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon Sesame
- 1 Lime, juiced
- 1 Red Pepper, julienne
- 1 Carrots, julienne
- 1 small bunch Spinach
- 1/4 cup Scallions, chopped
- 1 cup Pulled Chicken, cooked
- As Needed Optional Garnishes: Cilantro, Sesame Seeds, Chopped Peanuts
Directions:
- In a wok, saute ginger, scallion and garlic in sesame oil.
- Add stock, coconut, soy, peanut butter, curry, honey, fish sauce, and lime.
- Fold in all other ingredients, top with garnishes.
