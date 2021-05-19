In the Kitchen: Thai Cucumber Salad

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Newly minted gubernatorial candidate Nellie Gorbea said Monday she decided to launch her campaign 16 months before the 2022 primary in part so she could stop dancing around the question.

"I'm kind of one of these people who, what you see is what you get, and I hate the cloak-and-dagger part of politics that sometimes happens," Gorbea told 12 News. "People kept asking me, 'Are you going to run? Are you going to run?' And finally I said, you know what -- yeah, I am. Let's go. Let's do it."