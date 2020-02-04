In the Kitchen: Terra Di Mare

1  of  2
This morning, we welcome back Chef and Owner of Parma Ristorante, David Ashworth. He is showing us how to make Terra Di Mare, a pan seared filet mignon, served with lobster ravioli in a pink lobster cream sauce with grilled asparagus wrapped with prosciutto.

Ingredients:
  • 2 six ounce filets
  • 5oz lobster meat
  • 1 bunch asparagus
  • 2 thin slices of prosciutto
  • 4 lobster filled raviolis
  • Salt to taste
  • Pepper to taste
  • Garlic powder to taste
  • 8oz of Parma pink sauce
Directions:
  1. Pan sear filet medallions, then set aside and cook raviolis al dente and place on plate with filets.
  2. Then top with pink sauce with the lobster meat.
  3. Wrap the prosciutto around the asparagus and place on top for garnish.

Live Cams on WPRI.com