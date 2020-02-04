In the Kitchen: Terra Di Mare

This morning, we welcome back Chef and Owner of Parma Ristorante, David Ashworth. He is showing us how to make Terra Di Mare, a pan seared filet mignon, served with lobster ravioli in a pink lobster cream sauce with grilled asparagus wrapped with prosciutto.
Ingredients:
- 2 six ounce filets
- 5oz lobster meat
- 1 bunch asparagus
- 2 thin slices of prosciutto
- 4 lobster filled raviolis
- Salt to taste
- Pepper to taste
- Garlic powder to taste
- 8oz of Parma pink sauce
Directions:
- Pan sear filet medallions, then set aside and cook raviolis al dente and place on plate with filets.
- Then top with pink sauce with the lobster meat.
- Wrap the prosciutto around the asparagus and place on top for garnish.
