In the Kitchen: Tailgate Foods

Today, Janessa Burgo from Piezoni’s is in the kitchen with Tailgate Foods. From pizza to wings to mozzarella sticks, there are plenty of options for food for the Big Game!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.