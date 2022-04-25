On Monday morning, Go Providence brought us Chef Andy Pyle from Xaco Taco to make Tacos de Alambre. Get the recipe below:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound flap meat cut into ½ inch cubes
- Salt and pepper
- ½ lime
- 6 oz. bacon cut into ½ inch pieces
- 1 cup red bell pepper medium dice
- 1 cup poblano chili medium dice (can substitute green bell pepper)
- 6 oz. Monterey jack cheese shredded
- 12 five inch corn tortillas
STEPS:
1. Place meat in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper and squeeze the lime juice over the meat. Set aside.
2. Place skillet over medium high heat. Once the skillet is really hot, start cooking the bacon. Cook for about 4 minutes, or until the bacon has started to release its fat and turning light brown around the edges. Remove some of the bacon fat if desired.
3. Add the steak to the skillet with the bacon and cook, about 6 minutes. Now, stir in the chopped onion and peppers. Keep cooking for about 3-4 minutes.
4. Finally, place the cheese all over the meat and wait until it starts melting. Remove skillet from heat and serve in tacos. Serve with your choice of salsa
